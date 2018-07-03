Central ministers have come out to condemn External Minister Sushma Swaraj's trolling on Twitter over her ministry's clearance to the passport of the Hindu-Muslim couple.

Nitin Gadkari backed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj over the trolling she has faced after her ministry's clearance to the passport of the Hindu-Muslim couple

Former BJP president Nitin Gadkari, also the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, came out in support of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who was being trolled by right-wing trolls since June 17 when she cleared the passport to a mixed faith couple from Lucknow. Calling the trolling of Swaraj “unfortunate”, Gadkari asserted she was trolled for no reason as her decision to give passport clearance to the Hindu-Muslim couple was not wrong.

He said it was unfortunate that Swaraj was being targeted. Gadkari said people should be responsible on social media. Yesterday, another former BJP chief, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, had said what was happening with Swaraj and her husband Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal was absolutely wrong.

The external affairs minister’s tormentors have been at it and been relentless in their targeting of her. Strangely, most of the trolls were being followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle. The social media site and other media has been astounded by the lack of a response from either incumbent BJP chief Amit Shah or PM Modi on the trolling of a senior minister who was an initial challenger for the PM post.

