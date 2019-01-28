The remark has been made in the wake of BJP’s defeat in assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Although the leader never owned up that he meant to criticise his party, the opposition seems delighted with his statements

Union Road and Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari has once again made headlines as the senior leader took a cryptic jibe at party leadership while addressing a gathering to launch a new BJP-affiliated transport outfit — the Navbhartiya Shiv Vahatuk Sanghathana (NSVS) on Sunday. He said that the political leaders don’t seem to keep their promises any more. And hence, will be thrashed by people if their dreams are not taken care of. Although the comment wasn’t directed at anyone, seems like it was a pre-poll warning for the party leadership. The statement has been made in the wake of BJP’s defeat in the recently concluded State Assembly Elections in the Hindi heartland. Earlier also he had said that the leadership should own up to defeat and failures.

Gadkari also said that politicians should make promises only when they are sure that they will be able to live up to people’s expectations. This is not the first time that the leader has made an indirect comment on his party leadership. Last year in December at the annual Intelligence Bureau (IB) Endowment Lecture, Gadkari had questioned the internal functioning of the party. He had said that MLAs need to be told if they are not doing enough or up to the mark. On Gadkari’s statement, Opposition leader Asaduddin Owaisi said his message was for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Minister while speaking at the rally also mentioned his ministry’s ambitious project to turn rivers into waterways and plans for making road transport safer and more reliable. The budget for the same has been locked at Rs 5 lakh crore by the state. At the event, Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar was inducted as the working president of the NSVS, headed by former Shiv Sena leader Haji Arafat Sheikh. BJP’s attempt to launch NSVS seems like an attempt to counter Shiv Sena’s Vahatuk Sena in the transport sector.

