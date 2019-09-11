Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he has no problem with states reducing traffic fines. He also acknowledged all states have the right to decide on traffic penalties.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he has no problem with states that reducing the traffic penalties. The statement came one day after the Gujarat government slashed the traffic fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act. The Road minister said this is not a revenue income scheme. He also said people should be worried about the deaths of 1,50,000 people.

Nitin Gadkari said every state should learn from the Tamil Nadu, where the road accidents are down by 28 per cent. He said, more than 3 lakhs people died because of road accidents. He added this is bad for our country and the fines are not for revenues but to save more lives.

Gadkari said it depends on the states on what they do with the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019. The act came into effect from September 1. He said the idea is to reduce accidents and to save lives by restricting traffic rules.

After imposing the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, from September 1, heavy penalties hitting the headlines for traffic rules violations. Gadkari also said bringing strict laws were important as people had not taken traffic laws seriously.

Here are the changes the Gujarat government made under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019:

1. In the new traffic penalty list in Gujarat, the fine on not wearing a helmet is changed to Rs 500. It was Rs 1000 previously under the MV Act.

2. Under the new fine structure in Gujarat, the penalty for not wearing seat belts is Rs 500, which is Rs 1000 under the MV Act.

3. For driving without driving license will be charged Rs 2000 for the two-wheelers and Rs 3000 for the rest, which as Rs 5000 under MV Act.

4. If the driver does not carry license, insurance, PUC, RC book, they will be charged as per the new Motor Vehicles Act. For the first time, it will be Rs 500 and the second time penalty is Rs 1000.

5. In the case of triple riding, the fine will be Rs 100, which was Rs 1000 in the MV Act

6. For driving a vehicle with pollution will attract a fine of Rs 1000 for small vehicles and Rs 3000 for large vehicles, as against Rs 10,000 in the MV Act.

