With the fuel prices skyrocketing, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday, while speaking at the India News Manch, advocated bringing fuel under the GST to curb the price hike. He stressed that if the prices are brought under Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the states reduce their taxes significantly.

Rising fuel prices will be taken care of in the coming days, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said while speaking at India News Manch in New Delhi on Friday. He stressed that if the prices are brought under Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the states reduce their taxes significantly, the sky-rocketing prices can be brought under control. Union Minister spoke on upcoming highway projects, India’s first broad-gauge metro network, lack of employment opportunities and the soaring fuel countries.

“Development in every sector has been achieved during this time,” Gadkari said as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government completed 4-year in power today. He said that India’s first broad-gauge metro network was developed under Modi’s leadership and the Centre was still trying to cut the working cost by a huge margin as one kilometer of broad-gauge metro rail was costing Rs 350 crore.

Calling rising unemployment as a major hindrance to development, Gadkari said the situation in the country was worrisome but the government was working to generate new employment avenues every day. Taking a jibe at row over ‘pakoda’ remark by Modi, he said no work is big or small as it provides employment to not just a few people or just one individual but to generations coming after. In a light-hearted take, Gadkari called the BA and B.com as worthless and said there is no real job opportunity in any sector for such graduates.

Gadkari, when asked about the contentious toll plazas and how thing easily go wrong there, said the government was planning to install magnetic stickers on the vehicles to solve this issue. The stickers will be prepaid cards directly connected to an individual’s bank account. Once a person crosses a Toll Plaza, the toll amount will automatically be deducted from his bank account, there will be no need to man a toll gate with an official.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App