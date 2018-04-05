Former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a series of tweets following incidents of communal clashes in the state during Ram Navami. Putting two consecutive posts on his Twitter page, Tejashwi Yadav also said that the Bihar is being run by RSS from Nagpur and Delhi.

"Bihar is being run by RSS from Nagpur and Delhi, while citing a national daily report. Nitish Kumar is a puppet in hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS," Tejashwi Yadav wrote on Twitter

Putting two consecutive posts on his Twitter page, Tejashwi Yadav also said that the Bihar is being run by RSS from Nagpur and Delhi, while citing a national daily report. Nitish Kumar is a puppet in hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS. This is not a first time when the former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav have slammed chief minister Nitish Kumar. Ever since the recent episode of communal clashes in the state, Tejashwi Yadav had on a number of occasions blamed Bihar CM for not being able to take action against the people involved in it.

Bihar is run by RSS from Nagpur & Delhi. Nitish Kumar is just a puppet in hands of BJP & RSS. pic.twitter.com/8wZDY0Du9F — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 5, 2018

The opposition in Bihar, including the Congress party, has previously slammed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for not being able to take strict action against the people involved in the communal clashes. However, in a recent development, the Nitish Kumar government while sending out a strong signal in relation to the people involved in the communal clashes argued strongly in court against the arrest shield of BJP’s Arijit Shashwat, who is the son of Ashwini Choubey, the junior minister for health and family welfare at the centre and is among those accused for flaring communal violence in the state. Arijit has now been arrested and sent to jail.

