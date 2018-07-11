The Bihar cabinet has approved amendments in liquor laws to scrap eight strict provisions. The amendments passed by cabinet are likely to be brought in the next Assembly session starting July 20. As per amendments passed by the state cabinet, there would be no sealing of a campus where liquor bottles have been found.

The Bihar Cabinet on Wednesday approved softening of provisions under the Liquor Prohibition Act 2016. The Nitish Kumar-led government has decided to scrap eight strict provisions of the prohibition law,2016. Now as per changes approved in the cabinet, there would be no sealing of a campus where liquor bottles have been found. Reports say that a house or vehicle won’t be seized if liquor or a drunk person is found in the premises. The amendments passed by cabinet are likely to be brought in the next Assembly session starting July 20.

The liquor ban was enforced in April 2016 in Bihar. Experts believe that Bihar government’s latest move would give an opportunity to opposition parties who have criticised Bihar government over loopholes in the implementation of prohibition act.

ALSO READ: Netflix Sacred Games: Delhi High Court to hear petition seeking deletion of abusive remarks against former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Speaking on the matter, Cabinet Secretary confirmed that Bihar cabinet has decided to remove stringent provisions under the prohibition law. Last month, some media reports had claimed that Bihar government is mulling to amend prohibition law to end the scope for abuses of the law and make it more efficient.

ALSO READ: India News Manch: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh says trust of people can make or break a government

The chief minister has said that prohibition policy would be strengthened to avoid its misuse. According to media reports, Nitish Kumar has claimed that Bihar had received innumerable benefits after the introduction of the ban on sale and consumption.

The JDU president further dismissed the idea by people who say liquor ban should not be imposed in the state as it brings a lot of revenue. The decision has come less than a year before 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More