Taking shots at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Modi, Yadav claimed that CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Modi had unleashed ghosts in the bungalow where he was staying. RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav's previous efforts of making his government allotted bungalow 'Vaastu' compliant has failed to give him his peace of mind. After the RJD-JD(U)-Congress coalition government collapsed, then CM Nitish Kumar paired with the ruling BJP and re-emerged as the CM of Bihar. The Court had stayed the order, following which the government asked occupants to pay rent as per current market rates.

It seems that Bihar’s former Health Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav’s previous efforts of making his government allotted bungalow ‘Vaastu’ compliant has failed to give him his peace of mind. Recently, Tej Pratap Yadav had vacated his government allotted bungalow stating that it was filled with ghosts. Taking shots at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Modi, Yadav claimed that CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Modi had unleashed ghosts in the bungalow where he was staying.

Earlier, when Bihar was ruled by the RJD-JD(U)-Congress government, Lalu’s son was allotted the Health Ministry following which he was given a government bungalow at 3 Deshratna Marg. However, after the RJD-JD(U)-Congress coalition government collapsed, then CM Nitish Kumar paired with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and re-emerged as the CM of Bihar. After JD(U) and BJP joined hands, Sushil Kumar Modi was appointed as the Deputy CM of the state. Following this, several leaders from the previous ruling government were asked to vacate the government bungalows allotted to them when they were in power.

ALSO READ: Delhi chief secretary row: After Prakash Jarwal’s arrest, police detains Kejriwal’s adviser VK Jain

However, standing against the order, several leaders from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) approached the Patna High Court. The Court had stayed the order, following which the government asked occupants to pay rent as per current market rates. Reports suggest that all those ministers who have stayed put are yet to comply with orders issued by the Bihar government. Reacting to the claims levelled by Tej Pratap Yadav, the ruling party stated, “Tej Pratap Yadav suffers from acute attention deficiency and is trying to compete with his younger brother Tejaswi who is hogging the limelight in the media”. As per reports, the former health minister used the allotted bungalow mostly to meet his supporters and used to stay with mother Rabri Devi.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifies Nawaz Sharif as chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

ALSO READ: Mumbai based TV journalist Sudhir Shukla attacked in local train by some commuters