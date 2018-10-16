Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appointed election strategist Prashant Kishor as Janata Dal (United) vice-president as the party vows to garner votes for the social segment of the society. Prashant Kishor is known for delivering results through his effective election strategies during the BJP's election campaign in the 2014 General Elections.

Speaking on the development, JDU secretary general KC Tyagi said that with the appointment of Prashant Kishor as party’s vice-president, JDU will now try to garner support from the social segment of the society apart from its conventional voter base.

Prashant Kishor though after 2014 General Elections parted ways with the BJP and was hired as an election strategist in 2015 Assembly Elections in Bihar for keeping the BJP out. In 2015, JD(U), Congress and RJD had come together and formed a Mahagathbandhan to keep BJP out. The strategy worked and BJP failed to get the majority mark in the state.

JD(U), RJD and Congress formed an alliance government in Bihar, however, in 2017, after corruption charges were levelled against former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar parted ways with the Mahagathbandhan and once again entered into an alliance with the BJP to form the government.

Now with Prashant Kishor as party’s vice-president, it seems that Nitish Kumar-led-JD(U) is looking to re-strategise its election campaign, especially its social media campaign to widen its voter base by targetting the social segment.

