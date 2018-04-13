Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that langar should be exempted from Goods and Services Tax (GST). In a letter written to union minister Arun Jaitley said that gurudwaras are engaged in charitable activities and are well recognised as the centres of selfless service. Earlier, union minister had asked the Arun Jaitley to exempt GST from langar. Last week, LGPC raised the same issue.

Less than a week after Lucknow Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (LGPC) asked langar to be exempted Goods and Services Tax (GST), Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have demanded the same from Arun Jaitley. In a letter written to union finance minister Arun Jaitley, Kumar said, “Gurudwaras are engaged in charitable activities and are well recognised as the centres of selfless service. The most prominent of such activities is providing food through langars to whoever visits a Gurdwara.

He added that however inputs like sugar, ghee, edible oil and spices, which to used to prepare langar, are taxable, but argued that food served through a langar is not liable to tax under the new direct tax system. Various religious committees are demanding a rollback of the GST on langars. Earlier, union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal demanded the same from her colleague Arun Jaitley. Various opposition parties including Congress has sought the same exemption.

Previously, Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the one who manages all Gurdwaras had approached the Central government to exempt and not include free kitchens at the Golden Temple and Sikh shrines in the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Calling the GST on free kitchens at Sikh shrines as ‘unfair’, the LGPC President Rajendra Singh Bagga said that GST on the free meal (Langar) should not be imposed and urged the government for its immediate withdrawal.

Speaking on the issue, a former Uttar Pradesh Minister and MLC Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, while addressing the media said that there was an agitation by the Sikh community for imposing GST on Langar. He also mentioned that the government has collected a sum of around Rs 2 crore from the Gurdwaras. It is to mention that GST is not served on food which is being served in ‘Langars’ itself but is charged on the purchase of raw material and items for preparing it.

