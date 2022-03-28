In a video that is going viral on social media, a man can be seen stepping on the stage in a hurry and attempting to slap the Bihar CM on the cheek.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been attacked at Bakhtiyarpur, wherein he was attending an event in a hospital. In a video that is going viral on social media, a man can be seen stepping on the stage in a hurry and attempting to slap the Bihar CM on the cheek.

The man was arrested by the Bihar police immediately and taken to Bakhtiyarpur police station. The incident has been condemned by social media users.

It is not the first time that Nitish Kumar has been attacked like this. Earlier in 2020, a man had thrown a piece of onion and a stone at the leader, while he was addressing a rally in Harlakh assembly constituency in Bihar’s Madhubani.