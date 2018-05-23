Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar has hinted at revisiting the state's reservation policy for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Nitish at the 40th Tharu Mahotsav organised by Bhartiya Tharu kalyan Mahasangh in districts' Binwalia village said, "After the 2021 census, reservation for SCs and STs shall be made commensurate with their population."

In a bid to reach out to the predominant Tharu and Oraon tribals in and around West Champaran’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve, Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar hinted at revisiting the state’s reservation policy for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The CM said that the quota for SCs and STs may be hiked, in keeping with the rise in Tharu and Oraon population. “After the 2021 census, reservation for SCs and STs shall be made commensurate with their population,” Nitish said at the 40th Tharu Mahotsav organised by Bhartiya Tharu kalyan Mahasangh in districts’ Binwalia village.

Ahead of the coming general elections in 2019, the announcement is in line with a slew of measures for the welfare of Champaran’s tribal that his government has undertaken since coming to power. Nitish was a minister when Atul Bihari Vajpayee government accorded ST status in 2004 to Tharus and Oraons of Bihar.

Nitish’s announcement is significant as the bifurcation of the state back in 1998 had led to tribal population in Bihar truncating to about 1% only. Jharkhand was carved out of tribal-dominated south Bihar in 1998.

The Vajpayee government move is seen as something that swayed the Tharus in the state to the NDA. Nitish has undertaken several measures to uplift the Tharus, the Tharuhat Development Authority was established and Rs 59 crore has been earmarked for the creation of a university for STs in the state. “Another Rs 17 crore has been sanctioned to build hostels in the schools developed in the region. From 2010-11 to 2017-18, Rs 97 crore has been released for the development of Tharuhat region. This fiscal, Rs 27.61 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose,” he said.

Political experts have called the move as to not only retain the Tharu vote bank but to assuage the community after police firing at Naurangia in June 2013 left 6 Tharus dead and 15 injured.

Earlier, Shailendra Garwal, chairman of West Champaran zila parishad and a prominent Tharu leader had urged the CM to carve out a separate Tharuhat (ST) assembly constituency covering areas from Valmikinagar to Mainatar in the district.

