Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the massive victory of BJP in the 17th Lok Sabha elections and said people have rejected the futile exercise of Mahagathbandhan. Ahead of the 17th Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had formed a Mahagathbandhan, grand alliance, in Bihar to take on the BJP and its allies in the elections. It now appears the exercise didn’t pay off as intended. In the crucial Uttar Pradesh, which sends the largest number of lawmakers to Lok Sabha, the Bahujan Samajwadi Party and the Samajwadi Party had formed a similar alliance to take on the BJP-led NDA but it failed too. As per the latest trends, the NDA has maintained a lead of 340 seats at 7 pm on Thursday.

Hailing PM Modi for his good work, Kumar said Bihar will now work with the centre in harmony for the country’s development. He said it’s all because of Modi’s work at the Centre and his government’s efforts of the last 13 months that such a mandate has been possible. Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) had severed its ties with the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar in 2017 to join the NDA and it has apparently paid off. Kumar thanked people for the decisive mandate. The latest trends show Kumar’s JD(U) has secured all 17 Lok Sabha seats it contested in Bihar.

In 2015, the JD(U) in a grand alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress won 70 out of 100 seats it contested in the assembly elections. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JD(U) had contested solo and won only two seats, while BJP had won 31 of 40 seats in an alliance with RLSP and LJP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday swept the national elections by winning a majority of the seats in the 543-member Lower House of parliament. The latest trends show the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was leading in over 340 seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 282 seats, while BJP-NDA combined bagged 336. The 17th Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, 2019, in all the state and the union territories.

