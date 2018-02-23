Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused the Nitish Kumar led Bihar Government of hatching conspiracy against him in order to thwart the ‘Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra' organised by him. Tejashwi said that his phone is being tapped and there are spies keeping a track of his movement, he also alleged that there have been attempts to poison his food.

After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav complained that he had to leave his government allotted house due to ghosts which were allegedly left by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Modi. Now Tejashwi Yadav has come out in open to launch a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar and his allies. The RJD leader has claimed that the Bihar government is aiming to thwart his statewide ‘Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra.’ Tejashwi has alleged ‘serious conspiracy’ against him by the Bihar government and said that there were attempts made to poison his food and that his phones were also being tapped.

The former Deputy CM has since the breaking of the Grand Alliance been vocal about his future plans against the Nitish Kumar government in his home state. Tejashwi’s ‘Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra’ as per the leader is to bring the people together against prevailing crime in the state and an attempt to save the democracy from saffronisation. The rally is expected to garner huge support from the public and a massive turnout is expected. Alleging that Nitish Kumar is in a tizzy over the overwhelming response received by his rally, Tejashwi tweeted: “Nitish Kumar is in a tizzy over the massive public support to Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra. It has been learnt through reliable sources that the Nitish government is involved in a serious conspiracy against me.”

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi unleashed ghosts in my house: Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav on vacating official bungalow

In another tweet, he mentioned how his phone is being monitored and there have been attempts to poison him through his food. “My phone is being tapped and attempts are being made to lace my food with poisonous and narcotic substances. Spies have been deployed to keep a watch on my movements. A vicious campaign is on to sully my reputation and endanger my life”, the former Bihar deputy chief minister said in another tweet.

In the rallies, Tejashwi Yadav has been voicing strong criticism against Nitish Kumar for betraying RJD for his own benefit. He also slammed the Centre for allegedly framing his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving jail term in Ranchi after conviction in several fodder scam cases.

“The entire country knows that Nitish Kumar is an undemocratic opportunist who can go to any extent to settle scores with his opponents. I am unable to understand what harm has been caused to him by a barely 28-year-old man. As a matter of fact, he won an election with our help and later betrayed the mandate,” Yadav, said Tejaswi Yadav, who served as the Deputy CM in 2015 after the Grand Alliance comprising RJD, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Congress won the elections comfortably. However, the alliance didn’t last long with Nitish Kumar choosing BJP as his newly found balance.

ALSO READ: Why the hell did Nitish Kumar ask for votes against BJP, he’s a turncoat: Lalu Prasad Yadav to NewsX

In the new government with the BJP, Yadav had to resign from his post with his party getting sidelined. Soon after the separation, the fodder scam cases against Lalu Yadav were taken up freshly and he was convicted after proven guilty. Tejashwi has continued to attack BJP over his father’s convicting and accused them of framing charges against him.

On Thursday, Tejashwi’s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav after vacating his government allotted bungalow has taken shots at Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi. Yadav claimed that CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Modi had unleashed ghosts in the bungalow where he was staying.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App