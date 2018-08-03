Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he is ashamed of Muzaffarpur rape cases. Nitish Kumar further added that the rape incidents are being investigated by the CBI and are also being monitored by the High Court. Condemning the rape incidents at shelter homes, Nitish Kumar said that no leniency will be shown towards the accused.

Ending his long-kept shush over Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he is ashamed of Muzaffarpur rape cases. Nitish Kumar further added that the rape incidents are being investigated by the CBI and are also being monitored by the High Court. Talking to media over Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that no leniency will be shown towards the accused. He added that all those involved in the rape case will be severely punished by the law.

The following development comes to light just a few days after the Supreme Court took sou moto cognizance of the rape cases and sought an explanation from Bihar government along with Women and Child Development Ministry (WCD) that why did not take any action over the rape incidents of minor girls at Muzaffarpur shelter home.

#Muzaffarpur mein aisi ghatana ghat gayi ki hum sharamsaar ho gaye. CBI jaanch kar rahi hai, high court iski monitoring kare: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pic.twitter.com/m5onnGFNNc — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2018

As per reports, a notice has been issued to both the governments over Muzaffarpur incident. The chargesheet filed by the investigating police said that a large network comprising of police officials, politicians and administration was behind the sex racket that had been going on since 2014. During the hearings, the supreme court barred all the media houses from using morphed photos of the victims.

While conducting raids at the shelter homes, the investigating police seized a number of condom boxes, medicines and drugs from one of the shelter homes in Bihar where 11 women had reportedly gone missing.

Primary accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases were identified as Brajesh Thakur who is the owner of Seva Sankalp Evam Vikash Samiti. The shelter homes which were primarily set up to give out vocational training to girls were later forcefully turned into rape centres.

