Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday took a sharp u-turn on demonetisation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years back in November. The JDS leader raised the question on Centre’s move and asked the government to tell people how many people benefitted from the demonetisation. The Bihar CM also criticised bankers who were allegedly involved in unfair practices to help rich people managing their cash. This is the first time that Janata Dal (United) chief has slammed demonetisation move.

Addressing a banking event in state capital Patna, Nitish Kumar said, “I was a supporter of demonetisation, but how many benefited from the move? Some people were able to shift their cash from one place to another.” He added, “You (banks) are very particular in recovering debts from small people but what about those powerful people who take loans and disappear? It’s surprising that even the highest officers are unaware. The banking system needs reform, I am not criticizing, I am concerned.”

Taking a jibe on Nitish Kumar, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, “Our beloved Nitish Chacha took another sharp U-turn. He supported demonetisation but now questioning it… He is always years behind in understanding the issues, difficulties & demands of common people. Don’t be surprised if he calls demonetisation the biggest scam of India.”

Two years back, Nitish Kumar hailed the Centre’s move to scrap high denomination currency of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. He tweeted, “ Notebandi ke baad benami sampatti par bhi hamla prarambha ho gaya hai. Iske liye Kendra sarkaar ko badhai.”BJP and JDU are part of Bihar government since Nitish Kumar parted his ways with Grand Alliance last year. Nitish Kumar left the Grand Alliance saying that he knew the Grand Alliance will not last, but he tried his best.

