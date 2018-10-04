Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said no one has the power to change the reservation in India. His remark comes a day after expressed doubts over the effectiveness of offering reservation in education and jobs for an indefinite period. The JDU chief made this remark while addressing Dalit-Mahadalit Sammelan organised by the JDU in Patna's Sri Krishna Memorial Hall.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said no one has the power to change the reservation in India. He assured the people that the nobody can abuse the rights of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes people. The JDU leader made this remark while addressing Dalit-Mahadalit Sammelan organised by the JDU in Patna’s Sri Krishna Memorial Hall. In an apparent reference to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s remark on the reservation, he said people some people indulge in the habit of speaking unnecessarily and will continue to do so.

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan had expressed doubts over the effectiveness of offering reservation in education and jobs for an indefinite period, saying even the Father of the Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar wanted quotas for only 10 years.

With less than 8 months left for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters with their promises. In September, Nitish Kumar’s party JDU had refused to support the growing demand of reservation for poor among upper castes. He said the state government would consider the idea of providing government jobs to the winners of skill competitions from Bihar on the lines of state quota.

Unless the Constitution is amended, the reservation will be provided only to socially and educationally backward community, said his party leader RCP Singh after the JDU’s state executive meeting held in September.

