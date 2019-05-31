Nitish Kumar who is Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United), during a press conference says that his party never asked for any berth. He also mentioned that the regional party was not interested in symbolic representation in the Union Council of Ministers as one cabinet berth was being allotted to the party.

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar during a press conference clarifies that his party never asked for any berth. He further added that the JDU was not interested in symbolic representation in the Union Council of Ministers. The decision was made after BJP chief Amit Shah told them that one cabinet berth each was allotted to the NDA allies.

Bihar ruling party was unhappy with the portfolio that had been offered. However, Kumar clarified that his party never asked for any particular ministry.

Bihar CM&JD(U) leader N Kumar: When I was told one ministerial berth will be given to JD(U), I said we don't need it but I'll ask my party. I asked everyone, they said it's not appropriate that we show only symbolic participation when we're together. We're together, not upset. pic.twitter.com/xTLnYyiDM5 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019

Earlier, Reports say that JD(U) had planned to recommend RCP Singh, Rajya Sabha member of Parliament (MP) and Rajiv Ranjan Singh as the newly elected Lok Sabha MP from Munge, for Cabinet berths in the new Narendra Modi government.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2019, the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) won 16 of the 17 seats it had contested from Bihar while the BJP and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) won all 17 seats and 6 seats, respectively. Thus, the NDA won a total of 39 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

The decision of JDU’s chief not to join the Narendra Modi government had begun debates about the new political prospects in Bihar. Earlier that day, on Thursday, JD(U) spokesperson Pavan Varma, who is also the general secretary of the Janta Dal-United told that the regional party would not join the new Narendra Modi government.

The JD-U, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also not the part of first Modi government in 2014. It had allied with the saffron party in 2017 but had not joined the government.

