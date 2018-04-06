Breaking his silence on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arijit Shaswat arrest, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he will never compromise with the rule of law. After breaking his alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Kumar formed a new alliance with the BBJP last year. He earlier left RJD following corruption cases against Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav, who was then deputy of the party.

“I never compromised with the rule of law,” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, who finally broke his silence on the Bhagalpur communal violence. While talking at a function organised in Patna on the second anniversary of the liquor ban in Bihar, Kumar said that he would not compromise with communalism. After breaking his alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Kumar formed a new alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year. He left RJD following corruption cases against Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi Yadav, but it seems that his newly formed alliance has again landed him in trouble. Following Bhagalpur violence, BJP minister Ashwini Choubey’s son Arijit Shaswat was arrested in Patna after hours of drama and is in police custody from last week.

While addressing the party workers, he said he never compromised with the rule of law. But, there are all kinds of people in the society and some of them are trying to create mischief and disturbance in the society. He further added that his government is committed to for the peace, communal harmony and brotherhood and if somebody comes to disturb, then he has to go behind bars. “Such elements are not spared,” Bihar CM said. After sending BJP leader Arijit Shahswat to jail, Kumar has given a fair idea of his government’s strict attitude towards people who are indulged in spreading communal violence. Recently, the Opposition also accused Nitish Kumar of having “surrendered” before the BJP in the wake of recent communal clashes in Bhagalpur, Aurangabad, Samastipur, Nawada and Nalanda.

Shaswat, the BJP leader is in police custody after he led a procession without prior permission in a Muslim-dominated area. He has been also accused of inciting communal violence and was allegedly roaming in the streets of Bhagalpur with arms and weapon. Shaswat had also submitted a bail plea in Bihar Court which was later rejected which shows Bihar CM is not going to compromise with the law and order situation in the state.

