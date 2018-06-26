Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar close aid has reached out to former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in Mumbai. Reports say that the attempt is being made to re-work on JD(U) re-entry to the grand alliance Nitish had broken after corruption charges on former Deputy Tejashwi Yadav and aligned with BJP to form the government in the state.

Several months after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke the mahagathbandhan over corruption charges against the then Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and aligned with the BJP to form the government in the state, it seems that Nitish Kumar is again thinking of breaking alliances. According to reports, Nitish Kumar has called Laloo Prasad Yadav to inquire about his health and also sent his aides to meet the former Bihar Chief Minister. Reports say that Nitish Kumar could be considering a possible reworking of the grand alliance.

Meanwhile, reports further suggest that former JDU leader Sharad Yadav, who parted ways with Nitish Kumar after mahagathbandhan break-up and formed his own party is also being approached by the JDU.

Recently, the BJP had also lost its another ally Chandrababu Naidu after the TDP took back its support from the NDA over not being granted special status to Andhra Pradesh.

