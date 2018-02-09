After Prime Minister Narendra's flagship Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has a similar high-speed train project in mind. The Bihar government has prepared a fine blueprint to run a high-speed train between Patna and Bodh Gaya, considered as one of the biggest pilgrimage sites in the world. According to reports, CM Nitish Kumar is likely to sign a mini-bullet train project deal during his forthcoming Japan visit.

Prime minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart laid the foundation of India’s first bullet train project in Ahmedabad, which according to estimates will be used by 1.6 crore people. And now Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has a similar high-speed train project in mind. Chief Minister Nitish will start his visit to Japan on February 18, 2018, and is likely to pitch a new deal for mini-bullet train project. Apart from this project, the Bihar government is also looking forward to finalising a slew of deals with Japan in order to make excessive investments in the state.

The Bihar government has prepared a fine blueprint to run a high-speed train between Patna and Bodh Gaya, considered as one of the biggest pilgrimage sites in the world. As the launch of India’s first bullet train which is between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, will run at a maximum speed of 350 km per hour to cover 508km stretch in under 3 hours. While, as per reports, Bihar’s mini-bullet train project will pass through Rajgir and Nalanda. This will be a 100 km route between Patna and Bodh-Gaya.

While the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the bullet train project as a symbol of new India, that would save travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and enhance economic growth in India, according to the reports published in the wire, critics point out that the bullet train projects seems utopian as the prevailing rail infrastructure in the country are facing stark inadequacies. India’s death toll of 193 from train derailments in 2016-17 was the highest in a decade. But it looks like the figure could be surpassed this year. However, ss Bihar faced unprecedented political alteration, when Nitish Kumar walked out of Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan last year, observers believe that the new development of high-speed mini bullet train project willl reflect Nitish Kumar’s next major achievement in the forthcoming Assembly eclection in the state.