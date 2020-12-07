The debates and speculations around whether Rajinikanth will enter politics or not have finally arrived at a conclusive end as the actor on Friday announced that he will launch his own party and will contest in the upcoming assembly elections in the state of Tamil Nadu. However, the assumptions of his party's alliance with DMK and AIADMK have been denied by his aide Tamilaruvi Manian.

In recent developments around the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth’s aide Tamilaruvi Manian on Monday said that the 69-year old politician will not form an alliance with DMK or AIADMK.

On December 12, Rajinikanth will turn 70, most people take retirement at that age while Rajinikanth is stepping into a whole new field. There are only assumptions and speculations currently about Rajinikanth’s ideology and how his political career will unfold.

Earlier this week, Rajinikanth had tweeted that it (his entry in politics) was the need of the hour, if it was not done now, it would never be done. He added that for this (his decision of entering politics, he urged people to stand by him. He further said, “Together we will bring change.”

