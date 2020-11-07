Telangana CM KCR said it was once again proved that the Centre makes empty promises and does not take any action. Despite heavy losses incurred by the state due to heavy rains and floods, the Centre’s attitude is exposed as it failed to release even a single rupee as assistance in this regard.

Officials from the finance department informed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that so far not even a paisa is received from the Centre for the measures taken to rehabilitate the victims of the recent rains and floods. The matter was mentioned when the topic on the Centre’s assistance for the recent rains and floods came up for discussion on Saturday at the review meeting.

“The heavy rains that lashed the state recently have caused flash floods across the states especially in Hyderabad city. This led to losses in several sectors. There is a crop loss all over the state. Primary estimates suggested that there was Rs 5000 Crore loss. CM Sri KCR wrote to PM Sri Modi on October 15 stating that the primary estimates pointed out to Rs 5000 Crore loss and requested for Rs 1350 Crore as immediate relief. The President, Vice President and the PM have expressed their shock over the heavy rains and floods. They spoke with the CM and personally inquired about the situation. The Central team also visited the state and assessed the situation. After all this, we have expected some assistance from the Centre. But as on date, not even a single rupee is released,” the officials briefed the CM.

Also read: ISRO launches earth observation satellite successfully; PM Modi congratulates team

Also read: Bihar Assembly Elections Live Updates: 55.73 per cent voter turnout recorded till 6 pm

CM KCR said it was once again proved that the Centre makes empty promises and does not take any action. Despite heavy losses incurred by the state due to heavy rains and floods, the Centre’s attitude is exposed as it failed to release even a single rupee as assistance in this regard. It is highly regrettable that help has not been extended even when a city like Hyderabad suffered heavy losses.

Also read: Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar played his innings, he will be sent into retirement says Sanjay Raut