DCGA said that it was clarified that a bona fide passenger travelling in an aircraft engaged in scheduled air transport services might do still and video photography from inside such an aircraft while in flight; take-off and landing. However, this permission does not include use of any recording equipment which imperils or compromises air safety; violates prevalent norms; creates chaos or disruption during operation of a flight or expressly prohibited by the crew

It stated that an action may be initiated against those persons found in violation of above guideline. Recently, Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an order saying airline’s flight schedule on any given route would be suspended for two weeks if any individual is found taking photographs at a government aerodrome or from a flying aircraft.

It further said flight services on the route will be restored only after the airline has taken punitive action against those who are found guilty of the violation. Two days ago, DGCA sought a report from IndiGo airlines on photography and videography during actress Kangana Ranaut’s flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai on September 9.

