Recently, Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons has issued an advisory to all the tourists — domestic and foreign. Condemning the rising bikini culture among tourists, the minister claimed that tourists visiting from other nation must respect the tradition and culture of the nation they are in. The minister said that there are cities in Latin America where people walk around in bikinis and it's perfectly acceptable there. He said that he has no problems with that but when tourists come to India they must respect the culture and traditions of that place.

Moral policing by the Indian politicians just don’t seem to end anytime soon. Recently, after a Goa minister called the North Indians ‘scum on the earth’, Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons has issued some code of conduct for the tourists — domestic as well as foreign. The minister claimed that the tourists must be dressed in sync with the tradition of the particular place they are visiting. He further condemned the bikini culture. He said that in India people do not expect foreigners walking around in two-piece.

The following remarks of condemning the dressing sense were made during an interview with NDTV. The Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons said, “Abroad, foreigners walk the streets in bikinis. When they come to India, you don’t expect foreigners to walk around in bikinis in our towns. In Goa, they do it on the beach. They don’t come to the town dressed like that. You must have a sense of understanding of the culture of the place and country that you go and behave accordingly.” Stressing that all tourists must respect the local traditions and cultures, the Tourism Minister said the people who visit India must follow its culture and wear dresses which are acceptable. The minister said, “There are cities in Latin America where people walk around in bikinis. It’s perfectly acceptable there. I have no problems with that. But when you come to a country, you must respect the culture and traditions of that place. I am not saying when you come to India wear a saree. No. You wear dresses that are acceptable.”

The minister also said that the code of conduct belongs to not only Indians but people who come from outside to visit India. The minister, who last year had said that if the foreign tourists want to consume beef they can eat it in their country and then come to India, claimed, “I am not saying you adopt Indian food habits. But there is a certain kind of behaviour that is acceptable. Whenever we go abroad, don’t we behave in the manner they expect us to? We do.”

