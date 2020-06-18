The Telecom department has vehemently asked BSNL not to use Chinese equipment amidst the recent India-China face-off. It is also considering measures to convince the private telecom operators to reduce dependence on Chinese-made telecom equipment.

Withstanding the escalating tension between India and China, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has firmly decided to inform state-owned telco, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) not to use Chinese equipment in its up-gradation to 4G network, which is the part of its rehabilitation package. According to sources, DoT has also conveyed to rework the tender in this regard.

This comes as a consequence of the recent scuffle between the troops of the Indian and the Chinese army resulting in an economic fallout with China. Earlier, India had put Chinese investment on prior approval by changing its Foreign Direct Investment Policy, in an attempt to reduce China’s grip in the Indian economy.

India in contemporary times is undertaking actions that towards self reliance to reduce political and economic dependence on China. Keeping in mind the heightened strain over relations of both countries, the Department of Telecom is actively contemplating steps to convey to private mobile service operators to speedily reduce their dependence on made-in-China equipment.

Also Read: India China face-off: BJP postpones all political events for next 2 days

Also Read: Congress removes Sanjay Jha as party spokesperson after critical article

According to a source, the network security of Chinese equipment is not reliable and has always been a matter of distress.

Also Read: PM Modi launches auction for commercial coal-mining, calls it a major step towards self-reliance

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App