Home minister Amit Shah has denied the possibility of a community transmission of Covid-19 in the capital. He further stressed that various steps are being taken to contain the spread of virus in the country.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in his latest interview on Sunday, has reiterated that that there is no community transfer of Covid-19 in the national capital. Shah also assured that India will win the double whammy it is dwindling with through the Covid-19 pandemic and China under PM Modi’s leadership,

Mr. Shah’s clarion on no community transfer comes at a time when Delhi has reported 2,948 cases in the last 24 hours. In the interview, Shah said that there is nothing to fear as he has spoken to the leading doctors of the country who have confirmed that there is no community spread in the capital.

Community transmission, also known as stage 3 of the pandemic, is marked by cases that cannot be traced or whose source cannot be established. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 5 lakh mark and has recorded a surge in the positive cases with nearly 20,000 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours.

After Delhi Deputy CM made a statement that by July 31 we will have 5.5 lakh COVID19 cases in Delhi…there was fear. I am sure now we will not reach that stage: Home Minister Amit Shah to ANI pic.twitter.com/ctvnuvtHQu — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

#WATCH After Delhi Deputy CM made a statement that by July 31 we will have 5.5 lakh COVID19 cases in Delhi…there was panic. I am sure now we will not reach that stage and will be in a much better situation because we stressed on preventive measures: HM Amit Shah to ANI pic.twitter.com/CtKDFHHejB — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had raised the possibility of community transmission in the capital and requested centre to confirm it. The director of the Indian Council of Medical Research is also toeing the line of the central government and has denied any prospect of community transmission in the capital.

