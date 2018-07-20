After a long day in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will finally say his piece in the ongoing no-confidence motion debate. Rahul Gandhi left the people across the country baffled when he approached PM Modi and hugged him, and now all eyes are on PM Modi's rebuttal.

A remarkable turn of events unfolded on Friday during the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha. Apart from the heated exchange of words and much commotion, the most startling sight was when Congress president Rahul Gandhi hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To everybody’s surprise, PM Modi himself welcomed the hug from the Congress leader and shared a couple of light-hearted words with him.

Despite the hug, there seems no love lost between the two political leaders as Rahul Gandhi continued a tirade against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders, including PM Modi. And now there’s much anticipation regarding the rebuttal of the Prime Minister and how will he make use of the podium for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Catch all the latest developments from the no-confidence motion debate here:

10:15 pm | I had read a statement – “who says we don’t have the numbers.” Look at the arrogance. When in 1999 someone stood outside Rashtrapati Bhavan and said we have 272 and more joining. Atal Ji’s govt was destablised and they never formed the govt: PM Modi

10:08 pm | How dare they call the surgical strike a jumla strike. They can abuse me as much as they want but stop insulting the soldiers of the country. I will not at all tolerate this insult to our forces: PM Modi

10:05 pm | One of the leaders spoke about Doklam. The same leader, who believed the Chinese Ambassador over our forces. Where have we reached? And also, just because of one careless allegation in the House on Rafale, both the nations had to release statements. We should not indulge in such childish behaviour: PM Modi

10:02 pm | PM Modi took a sarcastic dig at Rahul Gandhi after his Lord Shiva remark. He said that I pray to Shiva that he bestows Congress with such power that they are able to bring another no-confidence motion in 2024

10:00 pm | Congress has no faith in the Election Commission, the judiciary, the RBI, the International Agencies. They have confidence in nothing, not even themselves: PM Modi

Congress has no faith in the Election Commission, Judiciary, in the RBI, in the International Agencies. They have confidence in nothing: PM Modi in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/gJrsWqWpZr — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

09:50 pm | The government is planning on bringing the Ayushman Bharat scheme that will give the best quality healthcare to the poor. We also aim at doubling farmers’ income by 2022: PM Modi

09:48 pm | We have the honour of working towards the electrification of 18,000 villages that were in the dark for 70 years. Most of these villages were situated in Eastern India and the Northeast: PM Modi

09:45 pm | Uproar by TDP in Lok Sabha during PM Narendra Modi’s speech, chants “We Want Justice”

09:42 pm | In the morning, the voting was not over, the debate was also not over one member comes running to me saying – Utho Utho Utho..What is his hurry to come to power? Let me tell this member it is the people who elected us. That is how we have come here: PM Modi

09:40 pm | We are blessed with the support of 125 crore people of the country. The enemies are coming together to usurp me from power: PM Modi

09:38 pm | There is a question being asked by many that why was the no-confidence motion was moved. Neither the opposition have numbers, nor the majority but still moved the motion in the House: PM Modi

Main yahan khada bhi hun aur jo chaar saal kaam kare hain uspe adha bhi hun: PM Modi in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/ZuVeEQWo9R — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

09:35 pm | This is not a floor test of the government rather a campaign to remove Narendra Modi from leadership: PM Modi

09:32 pm | The entire country is getting to see how negative politics have consumed certain individuals who are against the agenda of development: PM Modi

09:30 pm | Watch PM Modi’s address LIVE

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More