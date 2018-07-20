Prime Minister Narendra Modi government defeated the no-confidence motion moved by TDP, Congress and other opposition parties. The no-confidence motion which was moved on Wednesday was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. The no-confidence motion debate in the Parliament today witnessed two high drama political charged speech first by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and later by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi government defeated the no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties including Congress, TDP, and other parties after the voting in the Lok Sabha concluded on Friday night. Reports say that 325 votes were put in support of the Modi government while 126 votes were in the favour of the no-confidence motion against the government. Reports say that numbers in support of the NDA government are more than what the BJP had expected. TDP, Congress and other opposition parties had moved the no-confidence motion against the NDA government which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

It was fiery and drama-packed Parliament session when earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi stunned everyone in the Parliament when he hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister called Rahul Gandhi back and patted on Rahul Gandhi’s back and said something to the Congress chief.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in his speech slammed the Modi government over its performance in four years so far. He picked up issues like demonetisation, GST, surgical strikes and other issues. Rahul Gandhi raked the issue of women security, mob lynching and several other issues.

Later in the day, in a point-by-point rebuttal, PM Modi started off by saying that he hopes Congress party will be able to bring another no-confidence motion in 2024. PM Modi indirectly hit out at Rahul Gandhi’s eye winking action and said that the entire country today watched the game of eyes played in Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about various schemes undertaken by his government. He spoke about farmers’ issue, MSP issue, Doklam issue, GST, surgical strikes, employment and others.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s hug to PM Modi and his eye winking action to the Prime Minister remained the talking point of the day.

