Ahead of the crucial debate in Lok Sabha between ruling BJP and opposition on various important issues like mob lynching, farmers’ and Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Members of Parliament (MPs) to ensure a constructive and smooth debate.

Requesting his parliamentarian colleagues, Prime Minister in a Tweet said, “Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive and disruption-free debate. We owe this to the people and the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely.”

The no-confidence motion has been sponsored by Congress, TDP, NCP and other left parties against the ruling Narendra Modi-led BJP Government. While AIADMK, BJD and TRS will play the crucial role.

The no-trust motion will be exercised 27th time in the history of Parliament and the first to be admitted in last 15 years.

Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate. We owe this to the people & the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2018

