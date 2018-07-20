The Shiv Sena MPs will not attend the debate over no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday, July 20. Also, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) walked out of the Lok Sabha ahead of the no-trust motion. About an hour ago, Shiv Sena lawmakers held a party meeting after which it was formally announced that the 18 MPs of the party will not vote in the support of the Centre.

As the debate over the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government began in the Parliament, it has been reported that the Shiv Sena will abstain from the voting. Reports said that the party held a meeting ahead of the debate over the no-trust motion, and decided that the party lawmakers will not be a part of the debate. Shiv Sena MPs including Amit Desai, Arvind Sawant, Anant Geete and other Shiv Sena MPs were present during the party’s meeting. Earlier in the morning, BJP chief Amit Shah approached the ally, Shiv Sena, however, it did not affect the Uddhav Thackeray’s decision. It has been now formally announced that the 18 MPs of Shiv Sena will not be attending the no-trust motion in the Lok Sabha today.

On being asked on whether Shiv Sena will attend the no-confidence motion debate and voting in the parliament today, Lok Sabha MP, Anandrao Adsul replied with a stern no. He added that the party haven’t signed its attendance in the parliament today.

Besides this, the Biju Janta Dal also staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Friday, accusing both BJP and the Congress of ignoring the interests of Odisha.

