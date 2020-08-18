Actress Rhea Chakraborty has said, in a statement through a lawyer that she has "no objection' to the CBI probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She also denied any connection with Aaditya Thackeray.

Thackeray, the Shiv Sena leader, has been connected to Sushant’s death, but has denied all such allegations. Rhea’s lawyer has categorically denied any connection between his client and Aditya Thackeray.

She has called the case filed against her in Bihar, on charged of abetment of suicide, among others to be “total nonsense”. She has claimed that the Bihar police has no jurisdiction in the matter, and has filed a plea in the Supreme Court to that affect. The apex court is yet to rule on her request. She asserts that she left Sushant’s home on June 8 at his request as he wanted his family members to come to stay with him. In her statement, Rhea also claimed to be “suffering from her own anxiety issues” which was aggravated by Sushant’s condition.

Sushant and Rhea started dating in April 2019 and had moved in together in December 2019, the lawyer said. He further alleged that Rhea was groped by Sushant’s sister Priyanka in April 2019. In a statement, he detailed the incident, and said that one night in April 2019, Priyanka and Rhea were at a party, where Priyanka had consumed copious amounts of alcohol, and was behaving inappropriately with men and women. It was on this night that the alleged misconduct took place.

Further stressing that there was no wrong-doing on the part of Rhea Chakraborty, the actor’s lawyer said that no funds had been transferred to her account from Sushant. On July 31, the ED registered a money laundering case against Rhea and her relatives based on the FIR filed by Sushant’s father, K K Singh, in Patna, on July 25.

