Hyderabad, January 29: Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy slammed the state government for not providing the required documents, permissions and sanctions to All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Bibinagar of Yadadri district. He alleged that the government was not cooperating with the AIIMS officials to complete the works of the buildings.

In a media statement he said that the state government’s quite tardy attitude in extending the cooperation to complete the construction of the campus was highly deplorable. He seriously warned that if the state government did not handover all the sanctioned plans and other documents making way for the continuation of works within a week, the BJP would take up a movement.

He said that Rasta Roko and other protests would be held by the BJP workers to expose the insensitiveness of the government towards the wellbeing of the people of the state in general and Yadadri district in particular.

Narayana Reddy said that it was shameful on the part of the Chief Minister for failing to handover the title deeds, sanctioned plans, structural stability certificates, and designs of the existing buildings to AIIMS officials. He said that the ownership rights of the land were not transferred from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences to AIIMS. Though several rounds of discussions have been held between NIMS and AIIMS there was no result.

He wondered how AIIMS would be able to proceed with the works of expansion if required documents were not provided. He demanded the state government to establish a single window to provide all the permissions and sanctions to the AIIMS immediately. He also wanted the state government to appoint a senior officer for better coordination between state government and the AIIMS.

He said that the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned the prestigious institute, All India Institute of Medical Science (twenty second one), to the state. However, people of the state were deprived of services of it due to the callousness of the state government. People of East, North East and South East Telangana have been deprived of the best treatment facilities and services of highly qualified doctors. Besides, AIIMS would be helpful to train thousands of doctors and paramedical staff.

He informed that the state government under the leadership of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy has sanctioned Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences at Rangapur near Bibinagar during the period of combined Andhra Pradesh. Few buildings have been constructed at the site.

After bifurcation of the state, state government announced that the same site and buildings have been allotted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences campus at Rangapur. But the state government did not transfer the land and provide all the documents to AIIMS.

