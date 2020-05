Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has extended the lockdown till May 31. He also announced that there will no curfew in the state from May 18. Non containment zones will be given maximum possible relaxations.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced the replacement of strict curfew with a lockdown till May 31 in the State, while indicating resumption of limited public transport and maximum possible relaxations in non-containment zones from May 18. According to an official statement, Chief Minister Singh disclosed that in his suggestions to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as sought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The State has recommended that the nationwide lockdown, in a relaxed form, should also be extended to May 31.

The containment zones would be strictly sealed to enable the resumption of shops and small businesses in the non-containment areas, he announced, adding that details of all relaxations would be announced by Monday, taking into account the new guidelines of the Centre for Lockdown 4.0. He, however, made it clear that educational institutes would continue to remain closed in the interest of the safety and security of the children.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to be cautious and continue to support his government as the State moves into a relaxed lockdown in place of the stringent curfew restrictions of the past 55 days. At the same time, he again urged the opposition not to indulge in petty politics over the grave issue of COVID-19 and cooperate with the State government in this hour of crisis, as they had promised earlier.

From 18th May, curfew will be lifted in Punjab; however, lockdown will be implemented till May 31st. Punjab will follow the strategy of containment and non-containment zones wherein only the affected areas will be sealed. Details will be shared by DCs. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/EHU5UMgG5U — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 16, 2020

Also Read: Security forces deployed in Ranchi’s Hindpiri area after locals clash with CRPF

Also Read: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directs officials to come up with standard operating procedure to contain COVID-19 spread

Favouring a simple containment/non-containment zone categorisation instead of the green/orange/red zone classification of the Central government, the Chief Minister said the State had suggested the same to the Centre. He pointed out that at present, the district as a whole is a single zone or at the most, there are two units, that is, municipal corporation area and non-municipal corporation area.

As per the current system, COVID-19 cases in one part of the district can result in classification of the entire district as the red zone, thus putting severe restrictions on industry, shops etc, he noted, underlining the need to scrap this system and go for a Containment-focused strategy.

In a live FB interaction, as part of his #AskCaptain initiative, the Chief Minister said the daily number of new cases in the state had come down during the last four days or so, after the recent upsurge due to the arrival of pilgrims from Nanded, students from Kota, etc. He thanked the people for their cooperation, enabling the state to control the COVID-19 cases, whose doubling rate was now 44 days, as against of several other states, such as Maharashtra’s 11 days.

However, the numbers could go up as more migrant labourers and NRIs enter Punjab, he warned, adding that 60,000 Punjabis from other States and 20,000 from abroad had registered for return, as of now.

The Chief Minister also made it clear that his government would continue to facilitate, and pay for, migrants who wanted to leave Punjab to go back to their homes. In the interim, no effort would be spared to ensure that no person goes hungry, he declared, agreeing that the over 1 lakh food packets distributed so far were not sufficient and more needed to be done on this count.

Captain Amarinder further shared that the State government, in its recommendations to the Centre, has pitched for the resumption of air, railways and inter-state bus services with reduced capacity, as well as starting of intra-district and inter-district buses, taxis, cabs, rickshaws, auto-rickshaws with adequate COVID preparedness in terms of reduced capacity and a screen between passengers and driver, he disclosed.

Other suggestions of the State government, listed by the Chief Minister, include allowing shops to open in all the market and market complexes (in a staggered manner if they are too crowded), operationalisation of industry and construction in urban areas without any restriction, as well as permission for e-commerce for all the commodities and not only for essential commodities.

Offices, both private and government, may be allowed to open for the entire week during normal office hours, with staggering in office timings to avoid over-crowding, if requirement, as per the State government’s suggestions. However, the State is not in favour of the resumption of teaching in educational institutions till May 31.

The Chief Minister further disclosed that the State government wanted no restrictions on the movement of individuals from 5 am to 7 pm, and had suggested that restrictions, if any, may be imposed between 7 pm and 5 am. However, it was in favour of continued prohibition of activities where there would be a sizeable crowd under one roof, as in the case of shopping malls, cinemas, marriage and banquet halls, social, political and cultural gatherings, religious places.

Also Read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces hike in FDI limit in defence manufacturing under automatic route to 74 pc from 49 pc

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App