‘No Deaths Due To Stampede-Like Situation’: DMK Denies Mismanagement Claims After 5 Die at Chennai IAF Airshow

A vibrant and highly anticipated Indian Air Force (IAF) airshow over Chennai’s Marina Beach on Sunday turned tragic when at least five people died and hundreds were hospitalized due to extreme exhaustion and dehydration. The fatalities occurred during an air display commemorating the 92nd anniversary of the IAF, with people succumbing to the heat while witnessing the grand spectacle. Thousands had gathered along the beachfront to witness the event, but the sweltering heat and inadequate facilities led to a severe health crisis.

A senior police official confirmed to PTI that one person died on the beach itself, while four others passed away in the vicinity. Though the exact causes of death are still being investigated, the combination of extreme heat and poor crowd management is being widely blamed.

Political Fallout and Blame Game

The tragic incident has led to a fierce political blame game, with opposition parties criticizing the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, accusing it of failing to provide adequate safety measures. Edappadi K. Palaniswami, leader of the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), condemned the DMK’s handling of the event. He accused the government of not coordinating effectively and failing to ensure proper security for such a massive gathering.

“The news is shocking that people were stuck in heavy traffic, drinking water was unavailable, and many were admitted to hospitals due to heatstroke. Five people have died so far. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I strongly condemn the DMK government for failing to coordinate even an event of such significance,” Palaniswami said.

Palaniswami’s comments have resonated with many, especially as previous air shows in other Indian cities have been executed without similar tragedies. He lamented that the event in Tamil Nadu ended in such a devastating manner.

DMK Defends Its Management

In response to the accusations, the ruling DMK party refuted claims of mismanagement. A DMK leader told CNN-News18 that most of those admitted to hospitals had already been discharged, and only two people remained under observation at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, both of whom were in stable condition.

“No one died in the crowd, and no death is related to crowd mismanagement,” the leader insisted, emphasizing that the deaths were caused by other factors.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai also spoke to the media, defending the event’s organization. He acknowledged the hot weather but dismissed claims that the government failed in crowd control. “The event was organized properly. We need to investigate how these five individuals lost their lives. Blaming the DMK government is merely politicizing the incident,” he said.

Leaders Call for Accountability

AIADMK leaders weren’t the only ones criticizing the DMK government. Kovai Sathyan, another senior AIADMK leader, demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu’s Health Minister Ma Subramanian, claiming the government lacked empathy and competence. Sathyan accused Chief Minister MK Stalin and his ministers of negligence.

“There was no public address system to guide people, no water distribution booths, and no medical assistance available. Traffic was mismanaged. Precious lives were lost. If Health Minister Ma Subramanian had any empathy or self-awareness, he should resign,” Sathyan declared.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also weighed in, with Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai expressing his shock over the fatalities and calling the DMK government’s preparation inadequate. “The loss of five lives cannot be dismissed as an accident. The DMK government is fully responsible for neglecting even basic safety arrangements,” Annamalai wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

IAF Airshow: A Spectacular Yet Fatal Event

Despite the unfortunate deaths, the IAF airshow itself was a grand spectacle. The event, held between Chennai’s iconic lighthouse and the city’s port, featured an array of thrilling aerial displays. Nearly 72 aircraft participated in the show, including supersonic fighter jets like the Rafale and heritage aircraft such as the Dakota and Harvard. The aerial maneuvers, including formations like “Kanchi,” “Nataraj,” “Dhanush,” “Marina,” and “Nilgiris,” dazzled the massive crowd of over 1.5 million people.

Special Garud Force commandos of the IAF also showcased their skills in a simulated rescue operation, while para jump instructors and commandos performed daring slithering operations to reach target zones. The highlight of the event was the Sukhoi Su-30’s stunning “Loop-tumble-yaw” maneuver, along with a mesmerizing performance by the Sarang helicopter team.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and other high-ranking officials. As the event drew to a close, spectators on the beach waved their umbrellas for an aerial photograph as aircraft soared overhead.

Health Minister’s Response: “Adequate Preparations Were Made”

In the face of growing criticism, Tamil Nadu’s Health Minister, Ma Subramanian defended the state’s efforts in coordinating the event. He insisted that the state government worked closely with the IAF to ensure all necessary arrangements were made, including the deployment of medical teams, paramedics, and security personnel.

“Two health teams, equipped with doctors and nurses, were stationed at the venue. Forty ambulances were available, and over 7,500 security personnel were deployed to manage the crowd. Necessary arrangements for drinking water, temporary toilets, and transportation were also made,” Subramanian said in an official statement.

The minister added that 100 hospital beds and 65 doctors were on standby at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and medical teams from the Indian Army were also present.