Already reeling under trouble, The covid 19 pandemic has a greater effect on Lord Balaji temple’s formalities this year. The annual Brahmotsavams will be held in Ekantham means alone with in the premises of the temple instead of huge procession on the Tirumada streets. It is a nine-day festival which is supposed to be help among lakhs of devotees and huge cultural activities.

Tirumala Tirupati Devastaham’s Governing body’s meeting under the leadership of its Chairman YV Subba Reddy has taken this decision in this regard. He said due to the unpleasant situation with coronavirus outspread , The board had to take these decisions.

YV Subba Reddy said that TTD board decided to deposit its gold in banks for longer periods to get better interests. If the deposits are made for five or more years, The Temple gets better dividends. its member Sudha Narayana Murthi announced Rs 1 crore as donation.

He said ,”TTD is ready to construct Srivari (lord Venkateswara) temples from Jammu Kashmir to Kanyakumary by the support of donors. 4.5 crores for temple in Visakhapatnam sanctioned. We have taken a decision to bear all expenditure if any employee of TTD tested positive for Corona Virus. We give a lot of importance to Cow protection.”

The Brahmotsavams to be held from 19th september to 28 of september ,2020. The next Brahmotsavams also will be conducted depending on the then covid-19 situation. In the board meeting MLA and board member CheviReddy Bhaskar Reddy, Sivakumar, EO Anilkumar Singhal, Additional EO DarmaReddy, JEOs Bansanth Kumar and Barghavi were present. Remaining board members attended the board meeting through video conference

