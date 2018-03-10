Firing cannons at the Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, Bollywood actress and former Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Prada claimed that Padmaavat’s Alauddin Khilji reminded her of Azam Khan. She further claimed that there were times when she was harassed by Azam Khan while she was contesting for elections. Earlier in 2010, Jaya Prada was expelled from Samajwadi Party alongside of Amar Singh.

After being expelled from Samajwadi Party in 2010 along side of Amar Singh for indulging in activities inimical to party’s political interests, the Bollywood superstar turned-actor Jaya Prada, on Saturday, fired cannons at Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and compared him with the ruler of Delhi Sultanate in the 13-14th Century, Alauddin Khilji. The former political leader, Jaya Prada stated that she was watching Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat and claimed that Khilji’s character in the movie reminded her of Azam Khan. She claimed that the cruelty of the Khilji’s character reminded her of the times when Azam Khan harassed her.

Talking to a reporter, Jaya Prada said, “When I was watching Padmaavat, Khilji’s character reminded me of Azam Khan ji, how he had harassed me during elections when I was contesting”. If the reports are to be believed, Azam Khan and actor Jaya Prada were never on good terms with each other. However, it was Azam Khan who had helped Jaya in getting Rampur. It was from Rampur only that the actress contested and won herself a Lok Sabha seat by garnering over 85,000 votes. She was earlier a leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) till 2004.

When I was watching #Padmaavat , Khilji's character reminded me of Azam Khan ji, how he had harassed me during elections when I was contesting: Jaya Prada pic.twitter.com/NVRi59aK8A — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2018

Later, after Jaya Prada moved to Amar Singh camp, it was Azam Khan who became more vocal about her critiques. The tensions between the two got escalated in 2009 whne Azam Khan’s supporters openly campaigned gainst Jaya Prada. Commenting on the tensions, the actress had also alleged that Azam Khan made his supporters distribute vulgar photos and videos on compact discs. In 2009, she told the media that Azam Khan used wrong words and abuses. She said, “He may not be directly telling them but some of his stooges wave black flags and protest in my presence. It was very disturbing.”

