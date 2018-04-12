Warned by the recent Delhi Congress fast experience, the BJP introduced a list of dos and don'ts to its members on the nationwide fast against the washout of the 2nd part of the Budget session of Parliament on Thursday, April 12. The guidelines stated that one should not be seen clicking selfies or eating and also a special advice to the diabetic people, saying not to fast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP president Amit Shah and other union ministers began their nationwide fast against the washout of the 2nd part of the Budget session of Parliament. Warned by the recent Delhi Congress fast experience, the BJP has issued a slew of dos and don’ts to it members. Earlier, many photographs of the Delhi Congress leaders eating “Chole Bhature” were seen on social media during party’s protest fast. The pictures which created much outrage on social media were posted by BJP leaders.

The guidelines by the BJP states, “Don’t be seen eating, don’t click selfies, clear food vendors from the area and don’t fast if you are a diabetic”.Delhi BJP’s Khurana told NDTV that the list was issued earlier in this week to the saffron party workers and he was one of the leaders who lampooned the Congress party through tweets for preparing a prolonged fast with a hearty breakfast.

The Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi in order to promote social harmony and against the atrocities against the Dalits. By the mid-morning, an image from the Delhi leaders displayed tucking golden bhature which left the social media laughing. Among the leaders at a Delhi based restaurant were Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and party leader Arvinder Singh Lovely. in his defence Maken was quick to say, “Aren’t we allowed to eat before 11 am?”

