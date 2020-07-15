Chairing a review meeting on Covid-19 preparedness and efforts in the state of Andhra Pradesh, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy focused on qualitative measures, feedback mechanisms for quarantines centres, while announcing a sum of 15,000 rupees for proper rites of deceased Covid-19 patients.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that no hospital should turn away COVID patients and has announced Rs 15,000 for the last rites of deceased patient besides instructing the officials to take up a one week special drive to provide qualitative services in the quarantine centres where the call centre number should be displayed for complaints.

During a review meeting on COVID 19 containment measures held here on Tuesday, the Chief Minster stressed the need for improving quality of preventive measures and said that every quarantine centre should display the call centre number for complaints and the officials should take feedback regularly.

In wake of the recent unpleasant events in dealing with the COVID death cases, the Chief Minister said that Rs 15,000 should be given towards the last rites of the deceased and instructed the officials to issue orders immediately. Strict action will be taken against those hospitals that refuse to treat COVID cases.

The officials should focus on hygiene, medicines, quality of food and ensure that the call centre number for complaints is displayed at every Covid Centre and the officials should collect feedback regularly.

Awareness should be created among people on the need and availability of undergoing tests and what should a person who suspects that he has COVID symptoms should do. The tests should also be carried out as per SOP which should mention the category that has to undergo the tests, he said.

Tests are being conducted in containment zones after tracing the contacts and the main reason for the deaths is that the patients showing up in an advanced stage of COVID, the officials said.

The Chief Minister has asked the officials to prepare an action plan keeping future needs in view and the officials said that a data base with details of medical staff is ready and the services of 17 K doctors and over 12 K nurses could be required in the future days.

The Chief Minister has given his nod for the action plan.

The Chief Minster has said that no hospital should turn away a COVID patent and strict action would taken against such hospitals.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Medical and Health All Nani, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP Goutham Sawang, Medical and Health Special Chief Secretary KS Jawar Reddy and other officials participated in the meeting.

