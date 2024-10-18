No Illegal Confinement at Sadhguru’s Ashram: TN Police Reports

Tamil Nadu police have concluded that there is no evidence supporting allegations of illegal confinement at the Isha Foundation’s ashram

In a recent report submitted to the Supreme Court, the Tamil Nadu police have concluded that there is no evidence supporting allegations of illegal confinement at the Isha Foundation’s ashram, which was founded by the renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. This investigation was prompted by a September 30 order from the Madras High Court, which directed the police to investigate claims that two women, aged 38 and 42, were being held against their will at the ashram located in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore.

The high court’s order was initiated following a habeas corpus petition filed by a retired professor from Coimbatore. The petitioner alleged that his daughters, known as Maa Mathi and Maa Maayu within the ashram, were illegally confined there and coerced into joining the monastic path, preventing them from leaving. In response to these serious allegations, the Madras High Court directed a thorough police investigation, which saw a contingent of 150 officers enter the ashram premises on October 1.

Supreme Court Intervention

On October 3, Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud led a bench that halted the state police’s further investigations at the ashram and transferred the case to the Supreme Court. The bench directed the police to submit their investigation report to the Supreme Court, which is set to hear the matter later today, October 18.

Findings of the Police Report

The police report, compiled by K. Karthikeyan, Superintendent of Police for Coimbatore, revealed that both women firmly denied their father’s allegations, stating they were living at the ashram of their own free will. The report highlighted that both women are well-educated and in good physical and mental health. They stressed that they had willingly chosen the monastic lifestyle at the Isha Yoga Centre and were not subjected to any pressure or coercion.

Additionally, the women confirmed to the police that they maintained regular contact with their parents, having seen them as recently as June 7, 2024, on their parents’ anniversary. The police report included CCTV footage of their meetings with their parents, along with handwritten statements from the women. They further indicated that their relationship with their father soured only after he made public accusations regarding their alleged confinement, which they declared were untrue.

In total, the report noted that out of the 217 brahmacharis (monks) residing at the Isha Foundation, 30 were interviewed, and all confirmed their voluntary presence at the ashram. The report emphasized that the women led a healthy lifestyle, with one of them, Maa Maayu, even participating in a 10 km marathon.

Legal Challenges and Concerns Raised

The Supreme Court’s involvement followed the Isha Foundation’s challenge to the Madras High Court’s order, which it argued was baseless and constituted an overreach. During the October 3 hearing, the bench interacted directly with both women via video conference. They reiterated their voluntary stay at the ashram and denied any coercion.

The bench, which included justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, transferred the case to itself to prevent any further police actions and requested a detailed report on the investigation’s status. The court raised concerns regarding the adequacy of the legal grounds provided by the high court for ordering such an investigation.

Additional Findings and Ongoing Cases

The police report also highlighted that six missing person cases linked to the Isha Foundation had been registered over the past 15 years. Of these, five cases were closed, while one remains under investigation due to the individual’s ongoing status as missing.

Concerns were also raised regarding several issues within the foundation, including complaints about expired medicines distributed by the on-site hospital and allegations of sexual assault and land encroachment. The report noted seven cases filed under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which concerns inquiries into suicides and other deaths, with two cases still pending forensic reports.

A case under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was filed against a doctor associated with Isha Outreach, leading to his arrest. Another sexual assault complaint, made by a woman attending a yoga course in 2021, was later withdrawn, but police are seeking to reopen the investigation.

Currently, the Isha Foundation is home to 217 brahmacharis, 2,455 volunteers, 891 paid staff, 1,475 paid workers, 342 Isha Home School students, 175 Isha Samskriti students, 704 guests/volunteers, and 912 guests residing in cottages at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Despite claims from residents about their voluntary living arrangements, the report suggests there is a need for increased awareness regarding child rights and helplines, as well as concerns about outdated medical equipment at the Isha Clinic.

The status report also brought attention to an under-construction crematorium on the foundation’s premises, which is currently embroiled in litigation, and noted the inadequate functioning of the Internal Complaints Committee mandated under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (POSH) Act.

Foundation’s Appeal to the Supreme Court

In its appeal to the Supreme Court, the Isha Foundation emphasized that the high court’s order had not only harmed its reputation but also disrupted the peaceful functioning of the ashram. The Foundation contended that the high court’s actions were unjustified and violated fundamental rights, including the right to privacy and the freedom of individuals residing at the ashram.

Aso read: Isha Foundation In Crisis: Shocking Police Report Raises Alarms Over Missing Persons!