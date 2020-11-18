Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday reassured Delhiites that there will be no lockdown in the national capital but restrictions are likely. He added that the Delhi government is mulling over imposing restrictions because coronavirus can spread easily due to large gatherings during Chhath Pooja.

As mercury as well as the air quality dips in Delhi, the coronavirus cases in the national capital are witnessing an unprecedented raise, giving fuel to speculations that another lockdown might be imposed soon. However, putting all such rumours to rest, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday has clarified that the lockdown will not be imposed again but restrictions are likely.

Speaking to the reporters in Delhi, Satyendra Jain reinstated that there will be no lockdown but Delhhites can expect local restrictions at crowded places. The Delhi government has amped up the number of daily Covid-19 tests and the number will be raised further. He added that since coronavirus can spread easily due to large gatherings during Chhath Pooja, the Arvind Kejriwal government has decided to impose some restrictions.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also reassured Delhiites that the government has no intentions of imposing a lockdown since they believe that lockdown is not a solution to fight Covid-19. He added the solution to Covid-19 is better hospital management and better medical systems. Their government has managed the medical systems well and will continue to do so.

In a proposal sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal requested the Centre to restrict the number of guests in weddings from 200 people to 50 people and impose a lockdown in local markets, which are emerging as Covid hotspots.

With a spike of 38,617 new infections in last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 89-lakh mark. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 6,396 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 4,95,598.

