Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that there will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. Health Minister further said that stern action will be taken against people who do not wear masks and do not follow social distancing norms in the national capital.

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi, clarified Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday while adding that the third wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak in the national capital.

“There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don’t think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial. The third wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak in Delhi,” said Jain.

“Yesterday, 3,235 cases were reported, 7,606 people recovered and 95 died. There is a lack of ICU beds. Yesterday, Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) had a meeting with the Home Minister. The Chief Minister has again appealed to him to increase the ICU beds in central hospitals in Delhi. The Home Minister has assured to increase 750 beds,” he added.

Also read: As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, more paramilitary doctors & paramedics head to national capital

Also read: Parliamentary winter session likely to begin in January due to Delhi’s Covid-19 spike

The Health Minister further said that stern action will be taken against people who do not wear masks and do not follow social distancing norms in the national capital.

“Fine worth Rs 45 crore has been imposed on such defaulters in the past few days,” he added. Delhi has reported 39,990 active COVID-19 cases, 4,37,801 recoveries and 7,614 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Also read: BJP’s Renu Devi, Tarkishore Prasad likely to be sworn in as Bihar Deputy CMs