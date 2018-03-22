In his first interview after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur, Amit Shah said that the party has taken the setbacks seriously and is analysing the reasons. During the interview to Times Now, BJP chief said that the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls is not going to be different both in the Uttar Pradesh and the country as a whole.

In an interview on Times Now, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah further slammed Rahul Gandhi saying he is not able to bring a change in the political phases as the country has moved away from the politics of caste, nepotism, and appeasement. He also said the Congress chief can never change the phase of Narendra Modi politics. He claimed that the politics of performance has begun under the Narendra Modi government. While commenting on Rahul’s performance after becoming the president of Indian National Congress (INC), Shah said, “After becoming (party) president there were elections in five states — Gujarat, Himachal, Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, Everywhere they have suffered huge defeats. He seems happy about bypolls, but what is the position of this party? Phulpur, deposit lost; Gorakhpur, deposit lost; Bihar, Congress fought one seat and lost it.”

“I have not just been discharged; there is no charge against me as of today. I was not just discharged, the judgment says that I was targeted due to political reasons,” said Shah when asked about Rahul Gandhi calling him a murder accused on Sunday despite the fact that he was discharged in the Sohrabuddin case. He also thrashed Congress government for their move to provide different religion status to Lingayat community as it will provide an advantage to Congress in Karnataka polls. “People of Karnataka see through all this. If they really had to accord that status to Lingayats, why didn’t they do it earlier when they were in power? The UPA had rejected it,” said Shah.

In his first interview after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur, Amit Shah said that the party has taken the setbacks seriously and is analysing the reasons. During the interview to Times Now, BJP chief said that the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls is not going to be different both in the Uttar Pradesh and the country as a whole. He further claimed that both National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and BJP will win more seats in Assembly Elections 2019 than it managed to win in 2014. “Both BJP and NDA will return to form the government,” said Shah. While asked about the plan to fight against the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance in the upcoming assembly election in 2019, Shah said that the party has enough party to prepare for the challenge.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi schemes have benefited millions of people. While listing out the number of schemes launched by Modi government ranging from provision of free LPG connections to the construction of toilets and reaching electricity to unlit villages, he said there is no anti-incumbency in the state. When asked whether Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar might pull out of NDA because he is mostly referred as a political weathercock, Shah replied that he will never leave the alliance because the ball is in BJP’s court for now. He further added that if it is believed that he changes his ways with the changing winds, then he has nothing to break its alliance with BJP.

