Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has come up with some suggestions that seek some amendment to the National Anthem

On 24 January 1950, ‘Jana Gana Mana’, the National Anthem of India was adopted in its Hindi version by the Constituent Assembly. Composed by Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore, the anthem has established its roots among the hearts of Indian nationals. After 67 years of its composition, Indian National Congress (INC) MP Ripun Bora and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij have come up with some suggestions that seek some amendment to the National Anthem. Since independence, India has gone through series of geographical changes and witnessed a radical switch in the forms of government.

A day after Congress MP Ripun Bora supported a private member’s resolution to replace the word ‘Sindh’ with ‘northeast’ in the National Anthem, the Haryana minister on Saturday said that the ‘Adhinayak’ word should also be removed from the anthem. According to Vij, ‘Adhinayak’ means dictator and in India, we do not support dictatorship. “Adhinayak word should also be removed (from National Anthem). ‘Adhinayak’ means dictator and in India, we don’t have dictatorship but democracy. Hence, it should be thought about to remove the word Adhinayak,” the Haryana minister was quoted as saying by leading news agency.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Bora moved a private member’s resolution in Parliament to replace the word ‘Sindh’ with the ‘Northeast India’. He supported his suggestion saying “The National Anthem of India ‘Jana Gana Mana’ mentions Sindh which is no longer part of India; the Northeast India, which is a very important part of India, finds no mention in the National Anthem.” He said it is very unfortunate that northeast, which is an important part of India is not mentioned in the National anthem. On the contrary, the anthem mentions ‘Sindh’ which is now in Pakistan.

