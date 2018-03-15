In order put an end to brewing child trafficking and child labour, the Hyderabad police along with other concerned authorities rescued 26 children who were being brought by a train. District Child Protection officer claimed that they had received a tip-off regarding of children being brought by train. Most of the rescued children belonged to Bihar. The investigations are underway as the police are trying to ascertain the identity of the rescued children.

In what to could be perceived as a major push towards de-rooting of one of the biggest problems faced by the country, child labour, around 26 children who were being brought as labourers in Hyderabad were rescued by the police. Working on a tip-off, on the night of March 14, the Hyderabad Police rescued around 26 minors who were allegedly working as bonded labourers. Apart from rescuing the forced help, the police also nabbed one accused. The rescue operations were carried out by the concerned authorities in the state along with Women and Child Welfare, Labour Department.

During the rescue operations, the police also arrested one accused of trafficking around 26 minor children. While the accused is being interrogated, investigations are said to be underway in order to ascertain if more children are being brought in as child labour. Commenting on the rescue mission of 26 child labours, Hyderabad’s District Child Protection officer said that they had received some information of hundreds of children being brought in the state by train. Talking to media, Child Protection officer, Md Imtiaz Raheem, said, “We have a received an information from an NGO that some employers are bringing 200 child labours in Dhanapur express train.”

1 held, 26 child labourers rescued in Hyderabad y'day;District Child Protection Officer I Raheem said,'received phone call that some people are bringing 200 child labours in Dhanapur express train. Women & child welfare Dept, Labour Dept, Child line & police rescued 26 minors' pic.twitter.com/rvQyVrln66 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2018

Reports suggested that the mission of rescuing the child labourers was carried out Women and Child Welfare Department, Labour Department, and others along with Hyderabad Police. During investigations, it was found that most of the rescued children belonged to the state of Bihar. The police are currently said to be collecting all the necessary data from the rescued children in order to ascertain their true identity. As per sources, the children will later be shifted to Saidabad children home for proper care.

