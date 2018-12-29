The first meeting of the cabinet in Rajasthan held today in state capital Jaipur after the Congress government came to power. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara has given a signal that the state government will review textbooks and other reference material that were revised by the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government.

No more saffron in education: The first meeting of the cabinet in Rajasthan held today in state capital Jaipur after the Congress government came to power. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara has given a signal that the state government will review textbooks and other reference material that were revised by the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government. In this regard, the Congress government will ask historians to prepare a report on the revision of textbooks, reports said. These decisions are seen as an attempt by the Congress government to undo what it calls the saffronisation of education. The minister said the role of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru will be restored in textbooks.

The Congress government has also taken a decision to change the colour of bicycles, uniforms given to school students. The Education Department will also review the syllabus in textbooks, said minister Govind Singh Dotasara, adding that references and chapters preaching falsehood will be removed. It will be ensured that personalities who played a key role in freedom struggle are restored in textbooks, he said while talking to reporters in capital Jaipur.

The Congress, when it was in the Opposition, had alleged that BJP government was revising syllabus of textbooks as it wants to saffronise the education system.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More