YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP has released a book 'Mana Aarogyam Mana Chethullo' (Our health is in our hands) at Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh .The book contains total 36 health tips for all seasons mainly focusing on the Covid-19.

Vijay Sai Reddy a prolific writer,columnist and Charted accountant turned MP who has been heading the YSRCP in the parliament recovered from Covid-19 recently. after his experience and consulting vast number of experts ,This YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP has released a book ‘Mana Aarogyam Mana Chethullo’ (Our health is in our hands) at Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh . this book contains total 36 health tips for all seasons mainly focusing on the Covid-19. Not only his own experience , He consulted many scientists, Doctors, Ayurveda Pandits , Nutritionists and many patients and took all first hand information and brought it as a handy book.

Speaking on the occasion, Sai Reddy said “AP was ahead of other States in conducting tests for coronavirus and now has brought out a book to build awareness among the public on the precautions to be considered to keep the infection at bay. This book will reach every household through an army of volunteers. Since this coronavirus creates a lot of tension among public, Actually there is no need to be panic if a person takes precautions. the people to follow social distancing and other safety protocols.”

In the Book He has mentioned, ” Every one should sleep 8 hours per day. traditional herbs and spices like turmeric , garlic, Ginger, honey, lemon will make wonders. Hot water works as panacea for many seasonal diseases. Sanitisation and eating eggs are a must to fight against the corona pandemic. wear a mask and maintain social distance”. Vijay Sai Reddy wrote this handy book with simple but powerful techniques which can be followed by anybody easily. He said early detection of Covid-19 is the way to overcome it so one should not neglect the testing if he has any symptoms.

AP Minister Avanthi Srinivas Rao, Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and many MLAs participated in the book launch of “Our health in our hands”. Vijay Sai Reddy himself dressed in PPE Kits and has visited many Covid-19 hospitals and covid care centres in Andhra Pradesh and instilled confidance among patients. He has been conducting dozens of Covid-19 awareness camps across Northen Andhra Pradesh by following the SOP. Of late He has promised The standards of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) is going to be developed on par with AIIMS .

