Health experts says there is no need to worry about the XE recombinant version of COVID-19

According to health experts, there is no need to worry about the XE recombinant version of COVID-19. The country has developed a hybrid immunity that includes both vaccines and various varieties that are spreading throughout communities, ensuring the safety of our inhabitants. Masks and sanitization however are strongly recommended.

The experts believe it is just a matter of time until this mutant makes its way to Kolkata and other areas of the country. While physicians expect that the mutation will not have a negative impact on people’s health.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mumbai reported the first case of XE Covid-19 variant.

Dr. Ranga Reddy Burri, chairperson, of Infection Control Academy of India stated that COVID-19’s XE version is a hybrid of the BA.1 and BA.2 sub-variants. Even though it spreads quickly, the symptoms are minimal. However, because most people develop hybrid immunity, it’s likely that 96-97 percent of those infected will be unaware they’re infected. The remaining 3% to 4% will only have minor symptoms that will go away in two to four days.

DR. Ranga further added that as per the research immunity from a vaccine and a natural infection can last up to 19 months. While no such study has been conducted in India, it might be speculated that XE Covid is likely to be the case due to the population’s various exposures.

