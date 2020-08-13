Rhea Chakraborty, who is at the radar of investigators in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, said in the Supreme Court hearing on Thursday that she has no issues with the case being handed over to CBI for the probe.

Rhea Chakraborty, the actor who landed in controversy after a month of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has agreed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the Supreme Court hearing on Thursday. The actress reportedly said that she has no objections to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case being transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation by the top court.

In relation to the same case, Bihar administration has filed a submission in the Supreme Court stating that there’s no point of transferring Sushant’s case to Mumbai police. Calling the plea infructuous, they said that the plea is redundant as CBI has already taken over the case.

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, has accused Siddharth Pithani, Sushant’s former roommate, of duplicity and being an accomplice of Rhea Chakraborty, who is claimed to be involved in a shady conspiracy regarding Sushant’s death. There have been social media campaigns, protests going on against Rhea Chakraborty as she is being considered as the main suspect behind Sushant’s death.

Rhea Chakraborty is considered as the main accused in the FIR filed by Sushant’s family as well. She and her family, that includes her brother Showik, father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, and several others like Shruti Modi and Samuel Miranda are believed to be the suspects in the CBI FIR.

Rhea is accused of having led Sushant to suicide, criminal conspiracy and cheating. She, alongside her family, is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

