The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Thursday while presenting an 80-minute Power-Point presentation in the Supreme Court talked about various concerns related to Aadhaar, its data and the security angle related to it. Responding to a query by the bench concerning the denial of services if Aadhaar is lacking, UIDAI CEO said that no one will suffer the loss of benefits for the lack of Aadhaar.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Thursday while presenting an 80-minute Power-Point presentation in the Supreme Court talked about various concerns related to Aadhaar, its data and the security angle related to it. UIDAI chief was putting his facts forward in front of a 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices AK Sikri, AM Kanwilkar, DY Chandrachud. While the hearing in the Aadhaar case was on, UIDAI CEO said ”no one will suffer the loss of benefits for the lack of Aadhaar”, in case if there is an exception. The CEO was responding to the query put out by the Supreme Court bench pointing to illiterate, poor and tribals who were not aware that with time, biometrics needed to be updated.

Talking about updating the Aadhaar data, the UIDAI chief said that the data is collected at the time of the birth of a child and after that it’s twice updated. The data is updated for the first time at the age of 5 and after that at the age of 15. To complete this task, the chief said that around 1.2 billion people have been already enrolled. Aadhaar boss also said that the Unique Identification Number once given to a person will not be repeated if after that person’s death.

Also Read: Will take forever to hack Aadhaar data, says UIDAI chief to Supreme Court

Further speaking about Aadhaar data safety and security, UIDAI chief said that it will take the ‘age of universe’ for somebody to hack, steal Aadhaar data. UIDAI chief during the course of his presentation said that the data encrypted in Aadhaar is secured in a depository which is not connected with internet. The CEO denied any possibility of leakage or security breach in Aadhaar. Responding to various queries pitched by the Supreme Court bench, like if someone is denied to beneficial services or financial exclusion, UIDAI CEO said that the purpose of Aadhaar was not to deny anybody of any services, benefits, subsidy due to lack of Aadhaar authentication. He further added that Aadhaar was one verifiable ID Card which is accepted nationally.

Also Read: All CCTV cameras switched off during AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa’s death, did not want people to watch: Apollo chairman Prathap Reddy

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App