Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav have requested the estate department to extend their stay at the 5, Vikramaditya Marg bungalow in Lucknow for 2 more years. The Samajwadi party leaders were asked to vacate the bungalow within 15 days by the estate department following Supreme Court’s order. In a letter to estate department, Mulayam Singh Yadav said he doesn’t have any alternative suitable residential accommodation to shift within 15 days. He needs at least 2 years to move to a new house.

In cognizance to Samajwadi party leader’s letter, estate officer Yogesh Shukla said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav’s letter has been forwarded to the law department for its opinion. Once the law department’s view is received, the senior Yadav will be informed about the state government’s decision.”

Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered former Chief Ministers to vacate the government properties. The court passed the decision after hearing a plea filed by NGO Lokprahari. The Supreme Court had quashed the law passed by Uttar Pradesh government to grant permanent residential accommodation to former Chief Ministers of the state. The Court in its order said, “Former CMs of the state are not entitled to government bungalows.”

The Supreme Court order has entitled for 5 former-chief ministers who are holding the government bungalows including Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati and ND Tiwari.

“I am still looking for a flat on rent in Lucknow. I have not been able to build a home for myself,” Akhilesh Yadav told ABP.He also added that he is ready to vacate the 4, Vikramaditya Marg bungalow.

As per reports, BSP supremo Mayawati may shift to a new address, 9, Mall Avenue, said a BSP leader. The bungalow number 13A, allotted to her as former CM, has been converted into a memorial to BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

